OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in OneMain by 557.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.