Oppenheimer Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $288.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK traded up $4.43 on Monday, reaching $275.59. The stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

