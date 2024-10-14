Orca Investment Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 11.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,750.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

