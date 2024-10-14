O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $1,194.36 and last traded at $1,194.36, with a volume of 22463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,187.53.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,178.29.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,075.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

