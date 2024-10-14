ORG Partners LLC Buys 18,636 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 948,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,880. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

