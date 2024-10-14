ORG Partners LLC Buys 960 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $392.28. 168,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

