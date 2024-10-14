ORG Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 272,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,151. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.