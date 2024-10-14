ORG Partners LLC Has $40.31 Million Stock Position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,347,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,814 shares during the quarter. Vox Royalty accounts for about 6.5% of ORG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vox Royalty worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOXR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $3,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOXR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,573. Vox Royalty Corp. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

