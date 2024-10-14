ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,348 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.