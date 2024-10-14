ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $45.24. 26,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

