ORG Partners LLC Purchases 3,853 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,142,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,231,492. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.33 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock worth $649,272,355. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

