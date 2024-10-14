ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter worth $710,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter worth $296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTIN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $30.56. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,305. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

