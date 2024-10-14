ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $266.78. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

