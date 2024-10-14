ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

