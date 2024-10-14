ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

