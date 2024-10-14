ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.55 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

