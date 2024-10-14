ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $305,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,740,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.73 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

