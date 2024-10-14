ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF accounts for 0.5% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000.

NYSEARCA TFPN opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program.

