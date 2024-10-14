ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $509,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $725.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $736.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.