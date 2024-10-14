ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

