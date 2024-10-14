ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 45,033 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

