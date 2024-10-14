ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

