ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 17.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,496 shares of company stock worth $74,116,934 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

