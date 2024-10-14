Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Orion Energy Systems Price Performance
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
