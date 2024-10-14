Osmosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.30 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $386.13 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.00252887 BTC.
About Osmosis
Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,882,319 coins and its circulating supply is 688,119,436 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
