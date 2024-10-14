Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £139.72 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($26.12) per share, with a total value of £139.72 ($182.86).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,184 ($28.58) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($200.08).

On Monday, August 12th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,413 ($31.58) per share, with a total value of £168.91 ($221.06).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.76), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($744,012.56).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($25.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($21.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($36.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,264.37, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,305.79.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

