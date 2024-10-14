Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.77. 204,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

