Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $535.67. 550,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,641. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $536.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

