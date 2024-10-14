Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,967,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.14. 59,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $200.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

