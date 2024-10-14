Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 179,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

