Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,154 Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEM. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $649,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

