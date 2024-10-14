Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 87,947 Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:MBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 2.24% of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $29,160,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $2,594,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MBS opened at $9.03 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

