Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 43,507 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 225,581 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XBJL opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

