Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $162,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 145,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 88,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day moving average is $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.