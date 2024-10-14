Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises about 1.0% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 82,847 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
