Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

INTU stock opened at $616.68 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

