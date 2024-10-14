Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

