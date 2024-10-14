Paladin Wealth LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

