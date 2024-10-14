Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLTR opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.58 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,272,355. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

