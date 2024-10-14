Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,363,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 628.5 days.

Parkland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

