Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

