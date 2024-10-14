Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,500,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.