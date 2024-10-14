Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

