Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.35 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

