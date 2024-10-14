Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

