Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

