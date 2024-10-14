Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

