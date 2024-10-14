Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

