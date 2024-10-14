Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Announces $0.22 — Dividend

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Pearl Diver Credit Price Performance
NYSE:PDCC opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Pearl Diver Credit has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.90.
About Pearl Diver Credit
