Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Announces $0.22 — Dividend

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pearl Diver Credit Price Performance

NYSE:PDCC opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Pearl Diver Credit has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Get Pearl Diver Credit alerts:

About Pearl Diver Credit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Diver Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Diver Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.