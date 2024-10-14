PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.58.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

